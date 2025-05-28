Left Menu

Modi's Four-State Development Tour: Inaugurations and Foundations Galore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day tour across four Indian states, inaugurating numerous development projects ahead of his third term anniversary. Projects include infrastructure developments in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing economic growth, energy security, and community enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:02 IST
Modi's Four-State Development Tour: Inaugurations and Foundations Galore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a whirlwind two-day tour spanning four states, including Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on launching significant development projects. This tour is part of the run-up to the first anniversary of his third term in office.

In Sikkim, Modi will participate in the 'Sikkim@50' program and initiate multiple projects, such as a new hospital and passenger ropeway. In West Bengal, he will kick off a City Gas Distribution project, while the evening will see the inauguration of Patna Airport's new terminal in Bihar.

Friday's agenda includes development projects in Karakat, Bihar, valued over Rs 48,520 crore and in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore. The tour mixes development with strong political messaging, targeting both infrastructure growth and socio-political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025