Modi's Four-State Development Tour: Inaugurations and Foundations Galore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day tour across four Indian states, inaugurating numerous development projects ahead of his third term anniversary. Projects include infrastructure developments in Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing economic growth, energy security, and community enhancement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a whirlwind two-day tour spanning four states, including Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on launching significant development projects. This tour is part of the run-up to the first anniversary of his third term in office.
In Sikkim, Modi will participate in the 'Sikkim@50' program and initiate multiple projects, such as a new hospital and passenger ropeway. In West Bengal, he will kick off a City Gas Distribution project, while the evening will see the inauguration of Patna Airport's new terminal in Bihar.
Friday's agenda includes development projects in Karakat, Bihar, valued over Rs 48,520 crore and in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, projects worth around Rs 20,900 crore. The tour mixes development with strong political messaging, targeting both infrastructure growth and socio-political issues.
