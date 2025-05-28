Lee Jae-myung's Diplomatic First Move: A Call to Trump

Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's frontrunner in South Korea's presidential race, has a strategic plan to engage the United States if elected. His first move involves a direct call to U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Lee's foreign policy adviser, Wi Sung-lac.

Speaking at a briefing for foreign media in Seoul, Wi highlighted the significance of establishing direct communication between Lee and Trump. This initial contact is anticipated to set the tone for future trade discussions between South Korea and the U.S.

Lee's diplomatic approach underscores his intent to strengthen bilateral ties and address pressing international trade issues. As the election draws near, his strategy signals a proactive and personal engagement with key global leaders.

