Left Menu

Lee Jae-myung's Diplomatic First Move: A Call to Trump

Lee Jae-myung, South Korea's leading presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, plans to initiate a personal phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to engage with Washington, as revealed by his foreign policy adviser. This would be Lee's first diplomatic action regarding future trade talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 11:20 IST
Lee Jae-myung's Diplomatic First Move: A Call to Trump
Lee Jae-myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party's frontrunner in South Korea's presidential race, has a strategic plan to engage the United States if elected. His first move involves a direct call to U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Lee's foreign policy adviser, Wi Sung-lac.

Speaking at a briefing for foreign media in Seoul, Wi highlighted the significance of establishing direct communication between Lee and Trump. This initial contact is anticipated to set the tone for future trade discussions between South Korea and the U.S.

Lee's diplomatic approach underscores his intent to strengthen bilateral ties and address pressing international trade issues. As the election draws near, his strategy signals a proactive and personal engagement with key global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025