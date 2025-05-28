Golden Jubilee of Sikkim's Statehood: Progress Meets Purpose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sikkim on May 29 to celebrate the golden jubilee of its statehood at Gangtok's Paljor Stadium, as confirmed by an official notification.

Invitations have been issued to all relevant government personnel, and compliance has been mandated for department heads and secretaries. The event titled 'Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth' is scheduled for 11 am.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for multiple development projects including a 500-bed hospital, a passenger ropeway, and unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Preparations for his visit include extensive security measures, school and office closures, and traffic advisories in Gangtok.

