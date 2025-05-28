Left Menu

Golden Jubilee of Sikkim's Statehood: Progress Meets Purpose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sikkim for its statehood golden jubilee on May 29. The celebration includes inaugurations of key projects and the release of commemorative items. Security arrangements are underway in Gangtok to ensure a smooth event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sikkim on May 29 to celebrate the golden jubilee of its statehood at Gangtok's Paljor Stadium, as confirmed by an official notification.

Invitations have been issued to all relevant government personnel, and compliance has been mandated for department heads and secretaries. The event titled 'Sikkim@50: Where Progress Meets Purpose and Nature Nurtures Growth' is scheduled for 11 am.

The prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for multiple development projects including a 500-bed hospital, a passenger ropeway, and unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Preparations for his visit include extensive security measures, school and office closures, and traffic advisories in Gangtok.

