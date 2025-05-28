India-Italy Join Forces Against Terrorism

An Indian all-party delegation, led by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, met with Italian Senator Stefania Craxi to discuss global efforts against terrorism, highlighting the need for international cooperation. Craxi suggested unified global action and proposed bilateral efforts between India and Italy to combat the threat.

The delegation in Rome is part of India's initiative to visit 33 global capitals, addressing the international community on Pakistan's terror designs and India's robust response. Ambassador Vani Rao welcomed the team, emphasizing their schedule in the city, crucial for conveying India's stand on cross-border terrorism.

India's embassy in Rome indicated that the discussions would bolster bilateral ties and facilitate international anti-terror collaboration. The visit is set to engage diplomatic, parliamentary, and media circles, enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

