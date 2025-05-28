Manipur MLAs Push for New Government Amid Ethnic Tensions

In a significant political development in Manipur, forty-four MLAs, led by BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, expressed readiness to form a new government. This announcement followed a meeting with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, where the MLAs discussed law and order issues and the necessity for a popular government.

Singh clarified that the central leadership of the BJP will decide on the government's formation. This move comes after the state has been under President's Rule since February, following the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh amid ethnic clashes.

Manipur currently faces tumultuous times, with ongoing protests from Meitei groups and heightened tensions following a controversial incident in Gwaltabi. As the state grapples with the aftermath of ethnic violence, the call for a new government seeks to restore peace and address public hardships.