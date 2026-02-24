Left Menu

Putin Accuses Ukraine of Peace Process Sabotage

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine and Western intelligence agencies of undermining the peace process, alleging they threaten Russian energy pipelines. In a televised speech, Putin emphasized the need to bolster defenses around energy infrastructure and other strategic sites to protect against such threats.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:00 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday leveled accusations against Ukraine, claiming the country, with assistance from Western intelligence agencies, is attempting to sabotage the peace process between the two nations, including by threatening Russian energy pipelines.

Putin, in his televised address, highlighted the alleged threats to critical infrastructure, emphasizing the significance of strengthening defenses around energy and other strategic sites.

As tensions continue, the Russian leader called for a robust defense strategy to safeguard vital energy infrastructure against perceived external threats, underscoring the broader political ramifications of these actions.

