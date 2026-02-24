Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday leveled accusations against Ukraine, claiming the country, with assistance from Western intelligence agencies, is attempting to sabotage the peace process between the two nations, including by threatening Russian energy pipelines.

Putin, in his televised address, highlighted the alleged threats to critical infrastructure, emphasizing the significance of strengthening defenses around energy and other strategic sites.

As tensions continue, the Russian leader called for a robust defense strategy to safeguard vital energy infrastructure against perceived external threats, underscoring the broader political ramifications of these actions.