Global and National Updates: Key Developments Unfold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a tour to initiate development projects across four states. India's stance on self-defense against terrorism garners global support. A civil defense drill is planned along western border states, while Udit Raj criticizes Shashi Tharoor, accusing him of favoring the BJP over Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 21:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit four states to launch multiple development projects as part of a two-day tour. This initiative comes ahead of the first anniversary of his third term, underscoring the government's commitment to regional development.

India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar affirmed the nation's right to self-defense against terrorism, noting international recognition following recent offensive actions against terror bases. This comes post the Pahalgam attack, where India showcased its defensive capabilities.

Additionally, a civil defense mock drill is scheduled to take place in western border states, preparing for potential threats such as air raids. Meanwhile, internal political tensions rise as Udit Raj accuses Shashi Tharoor of undermining Congress by aligning with BJP interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

