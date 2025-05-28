Left Menu

ECOWAS at 50: Navigating the Crossroads of Security and Governance

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) faces terrorism, climate change, military coups, and poverty as it marks its 50th anniversary. Security remains crucial for economic prosperity. Some founding members have left, forming alliances with Russia, while ECOWAS faces criticism over constitutional amendments extending leaders’ rule.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) confronts significant challenges as it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The organization, established to promote regional economic integration and democratic governance, now grapples with terrorism, climate change, and military coups. These issues threaten security and prosperity in the region, highlighting the bloc's need for strategic adaptation.

Recent years have seen a surge in jihadist violence across West Africa, particularly affecting Nigeria and the Sahel region. In response, some ECOWAS member nations, such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, have chosen to sever ties, citing dissatisfaction with the bloc's handling of sanctions following military coups.

Security analysts underline that without stability, economic growth remains elusive. Criticism has also been directed at ECOWAS for its indifferent response to leaders extending their rule through constitutional changes. The appointment of Togo's Faure Gnassingbe to an indefinite presidency position raises further concerns about governance within the region.

