Nigeria has engaged a U.S. lobbying firm to address claims of insufficient protection for Christians, following a U.S. airstrike targeting Islamist militants. President Trump has reiterated warnings about violence against Christians in Nigeria.

The Nigerian government denies systematic persecution, saying it combats violence affecting both Christians and Muslims. It enlisted DCI Group for $4.5 million to correct misinformation and strengthen trade ties.

The U.S. has supplied military aid to Nigeria, signifying cooperation despite controversy. The situation highlights ongoing security challenges in Nigeria, including Islamist insurgencies and violent conflicts between herders and farmers.

