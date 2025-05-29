Left Menu

Trump Pardons Former Rep. Michael Grimm

Former U.S. Representative Michael Grimm was granted a full pardon by President Donald Trump for his 2014 felony tax evasion conviction. Despite serving prison time, Grimm returned to public life as a Newsmax contributor before a paralysis-inducing horse accident in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 03:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 03:34 IST
In a significant move on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to former Representative Michael Grimm, who was convicted in 2014 on felony tax evasion charges. This pardon comes as part of Trump's exercise of his presidential clemency powers, marking another instance of high-profile political figures benefiting from these acts.

Michael Grimm, a staunch Republican and former Marine, represented New York districts that included Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn. Despite a federal indictment, he won reelection in both 2012 and 2014, only admitting to under-reporting employee wages post his electoral victory.

Following his resignation and subsequent imprisonment, Grimm reinvented himself as a vocal Newsmax contributor. His life took another dramatic turn in 2024 when a polo accident left him paralyzed. The pardon likely represents an effort by Trump to reset certain political legacies before the conclusion of his tenure.

