Elon Musk Exits Trump's Advisory Role with Mixed Outcomes
Elon Musk steps down from his role as a top advisor to President Donald Trump after tumultuous attempts to revamp federal bureaucracy, facing layoffs, litigation, and political resistance. Despite reduced spending goals, Musk shifts focus back to his ventures, Tesla and SpaceX, while voicing disappointment in Trump's legislative agenda.
Elon Musk has concluded his tenure as a top advisor to President Donald Trump, having launched bold initiatives to overhaul the federal bureaucracy.
Musk's exit comes amid mixed achievements and significant resistance, despite efforts to cut federal spending dramatically and reduce government waste.
With Musk returning to his ventures at Tesla and SpaceX, questions linger over his impact on Trump's policy agenda and future federal efficiencies.
