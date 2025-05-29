Strengthening Ties: India and US Forge Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau discussed strengthening the India-US partnership, focusing on regional stability, economic growth, migration, and counter-narcotics. The visit emphasized tech-trade-talent as key to future collaborations, advancing the India-US COMPACT and enhancing cooperation in defense, energy, and emerging technologies.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met in Washington on Wednesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and peace. The discussion covered a comprehensive range of topics under the India-US bilateral agenda.
The meeting underscored the importance of fair market access for fostering economic prosperity and highlighted cooperation opportunities in migration and counter-narcotics. Both parties concurred on the pivotal role of tech-trade-talent in shaping future collaborations between the two nations.
Misri's visit aligns with advancing the India-US COMPACT, an initiative launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February visit to the US. The discussions included strategic partnerships in defense, energy, and emerging technologies, reflecting a continued effort to strengthen ties between the countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)