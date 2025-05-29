Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: India and US Forge Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau discussed strengthening the India-US partnership, focusing on regional stability, economic growth, migration, and counter-narcotics. The visit emphasized tech-trade-talent as key to future collaborations, advancing the India-US COMPACT and enhancing cooperation in defense, energy, and emerging technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-05-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 07:31 IST
Strengthening Ties: India and US Forge Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met in Washington on Wednesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and peace. The discussion covered a comprehensive range of topics under the India-US bilateral agenda.

The meeting underscored the importance of fair market access for fostering economic prosperity and highlighted cooperation opportunities in migration and counter-narcotics. Both parties concurred on the pivotal role of tech-trade-talent in shaping future collaborations between the two nations.

Misri's visit aligns with advancing the India-US COMPACT, an initiative launched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's February visit to the US. The discussions included strategic partnerships in defense, energy, and emerging technologies, reflecting a continued effort to strengthen ties between the countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025