Elon Musk Ends Tumultuous Role in Trump Administration

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla, is exiting the Trump administration following a tumultuous period marked by his aggressive push for government efficiency. A White House official confirmed Musk's departure, stating that his off-boarding would begin immediately.

Musk's exit follows a series of controversial moves, including criticizing President Donald Trump's tax bill and clashing with senior administration officials. Although Musk had a significant impact on the federal workforce through substantial cuts, his tactics have been met with resistance and concern among other cabinet members.

Despite these challenges, Musk remains an influential figure in American politics, having donated heavily to Trump and Republican campaigns. Nonetheless, he plans to shift focus back to his business ventures, expressing frustration over the complexities of federal bureaucracy and governance.