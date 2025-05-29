Left Menu

AAP Unveils 15-Point Report Card Accusing BJP of Delhi Chaos

The AAP released a critical 15-point report card accusing the BJP-led Delhi government of chaos, halted welfare schemes, and unfulfilled promises, including power cuts and rising costs. The BJP is set to present its 100-day performance report, amid allegations of failing to deliver on key pre-election pledges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:05 IST
AAP Unveils 15-Point Report Card Accusing BJP of Delhi Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled a scathing 15-point 'report card' targeting the BJP-led Delhi government with accusations of chaos and mismanagement.

The document was released ahead of the Delhi government's 100-day performance report, scheduled to be presented shortly. The AAP charged the BJP with stalling significant welfare schemes and failing to address critical issues like power cuts, rising education costs, and water crises.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that instead of progress, the BJP's tenure has been marred by stagnation and rebranding of pre-existing AAP initiatives. Despite BJP's impending performance report, the AAP continues to highlight unfulfilled promises, casting a shadow on the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025