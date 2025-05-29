AAP Unveils 15-Point Report Card Accusing BJP of Delhi Chaos
The AAP released a critical 15-point report card accusing the BJP-led Delhi government of chaos, halted welfare schemes, and unfulfilled promises, including power cuts and rising costs. The BJP is set to present its 100-day performance report, amid allegations of failing to deliver on key pre-election pledges.
On Thursday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) unveiled a scathing 15-point 'report card' targeting the BJP-led Delhi government with accusations of chaos and mismanagement.
The document was released ahead of the Delhi government's 100-day performance report, scheduled to be presented shortly. The AAP charged the BJP with stalling significant welfare schemes and failing to address critical issues like power cuts, rising education costs, and water crises.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi alleged that instead of progress, the BJP's tenure has been marred by stagnation and rebranding of pre-existing AAP initiatives. Despite BJP's impending performance report, the AAP continues to highlight unfulfilled promises, casting a shadow on the current administration.
