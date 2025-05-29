Chandrababu Naidu's Bold Vision for TDP's Future

In a powerful address at the TDP Mahanadu conclave, party chief and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu articulated his vision for change, stating that the Telugu Desam Party was formed to improve the lives of the people.

Speaking in Kadapa, which has traditionally supported the rival YSR family, Naidu expressed confidence, noting the significant turnout of TDP supporters. He pointed out that the Rayalaseema region had supported the National Democratic Alliance with 45 out of 52 assembly seats in the 2024 elections.

Naidu also criticized the former YSRCP administration, accusing it of reversing the state's development by 30 years through its actions. He highlighted the financial burden faced by the state, with 10 lakh crore rupees in debt and annual interest payments of 40,000 crore rupees, urging attention to these pressing issues.