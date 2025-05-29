Nepal's Tumultuous Political Landscape: Monarchy vs. Republic

In Kathmandu, thousands gathered on Thursday to call for the revival of Nepal's constitutional monarchy, expressing dissatisfaction with the last 17 years of elected governments.

Protestors shouted slogans like "Our king is dearer than lives" as they marched through the capital. Though riot police were present, there was no intervention. This rally follows a previous one in March, where violence resulted in two deaths.

The 239-year-old monarchy was abolished in 2008 after intense protests. Former King Gyanendra hasn't commented on the recent rally but mourned March's violence. His supporters also wish for Nepal to revert to a Hindu state, a change concurrent with the monarchy's end, citing unmet governmental promises and an exodus of young job seekers overseas.

