Nepal's Tumultuous Political Landscape: Monarchy vs. Republic

Thousands in Nepal demand the restoration of the monarchy amid dissatisfaction with elected governments. The former king's supporters, calling for a return to Hindu statehood, clashed with police during their protests. Meanwhile, government supporters affirm their commitment to the republic inaugurated in 2008.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:04 IST
In Kathmandu, thousands gathered on Thursday to call for the revival of Nepal's constitutional monarchy, expressing dissatisfaction with the last 17 years of elected governments.

Protestors shouted slogans like "Our king is dearer than lives" as they marched through the capital. Though riot police were present, there was no intervention. This rally follows a previous one in March, where violence resulted in two deaths.

The 239-year-old monarchy was abolished in 2008 after intense protests. Former King Gyanendra hasn't commented on the recent rally but mourned March's violence. His supporters also wish for Nepal to revert to a Hindu state, a change concurrent with the monarchy's end, citing unmet governmental promises and an exodus of young job seekers overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

