Rahul Gandhi Urges Relief for Poonch After Devastating Shelling

Rahul Gandhi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create an urgent relief package for regions affected by Pakistani shelling, particularly Poonch. During a visit, Gandhi observed the damage and heard firsthand accounts from affected residents. He emphasized the need for immediate action from the government to assist these communities.

Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader within Congress, has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pressing for quick governmental intervention to aid Poonch and other regions reeling from Pakistani shelling. He stresses the urgent need for a comprehensive relief package to support the affected areas.

During a recent visit, Gandhi engaged with the community, including those who have lost family members and seen their homes and sacred sites devastated by the attacks. He visited numerous sites including a gurdwara, a temple, and a madrassa, highlighting the widespread impact of the shelling.

Gandhi's message included a plea to honor the government's obligations by swiftly delivering aid, not as an act of charity, but as a duty. He underscored the unity and resilience of the Indian people while speaking on communal harmony in the affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

