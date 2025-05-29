Opposition Leader Slams Rajasthan CM for Neglecting State Duties

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, Tika Ram Jully, launched a pointed critique of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday. Jully accused Sharma of prioritizing trips to Delhi over addressing the pressing needs of the state.

In a sarcastic remark, Jully suggested that Sharma shift his official residence from Jaipur to Delhi, given his frequent visits to the capital. He claimed the Rajasthan government appears more accountable to Delhi than to its own constituents.

Jully further alleged that Chief Minister Sharma and his ministers evade tough questions, often offering vague responses to significant public matters. He labeled the government as a 'parchi wali sarkar,' implying a dependence on external directives for governance decisions. Additionally, Jully pointed to deteriorating law and order and rising corruption in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)