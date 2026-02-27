Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Kejriwal's Discharge Sparks Opposition Critique

A Delhi court dropped charges against Arvind Kejriwal and others in a liquor policy case, leading Congress to criticize the BJP as opportunistic. The case's collapse highlights alleged political targeting ahead of key elections. The court found no substantial conspiracy, undermining the CBI's accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:01 IST
A Delhi court has discharged former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, and 22 others in the contentious liquor policy case, drawing criticism from Congress. The opposition party accused the BJP of using judicial proceedings for political gain, describing it as a 'predictable script' ahead of upcoming elections in Gujarat and Punjab.

The case, which had significant political ramifications, was dismissed by special judge Jitendra Singh, who criticized the CBI for failing to establish a clear conspiracy or criminal intent. Congress reacted sharply, accusing the BJP of using the judicial system as a tool to target opponents while protecting allies.

With the elections on the horizon, Congress emphasized that legal challenges against its leaders are intensifying, emphasizing the case against P Chidambaram. Meanwhile, they allege, accusations against AAP members and others will dissipate, reflecting what they describe as the BJP's political vendetta strategy.

