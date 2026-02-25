Left Menu

Opposition Critiques CM's Interview with Actor Mohanlal

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, sarcastically commented on an interview between actor Mohanlal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The 2008 interview format was revisited, sparking critique. As Kerala prepares for elections, this media appearance has garnered significant attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:52 IST
Opposition Critiques CM's Interview with Actor Mohanlal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan made a critical observation on Wednesday regarding a recent interview featuring actor Mohanlal and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Satheesan noted that such interactions are rare moments where Vijayan appears to be smiling or addressing questions.

Satheesan recalled a similar situation back in 2008, when former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy was part of a show named 'Iruvar'. He humorously remarked that even the program's title has remained unchanged and compared Vijayan's responses to those of scripted addresses.

The teaser of this highly anticipated interview, shot at the CM's official residence Cliff House, is generating buzz on social media. As Kerala braces for upcoming Assembly elections, the interview aims to highlight the widespread appeal that both Mohanlal and Vijayan hold among the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

