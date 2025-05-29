BJP Criticizes Congress Over Controversial Terrorism Comments

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has vehemently criticized Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel for comments suggesting that terrorism benefits BJP. Chugh emphasized that such statements are not mere slips of the tongue but indicate Congress's "distorted, dangerous, and defeatist mindset." He questioned if Congress evaluates terrorism through political gains, criticizing the party's alleged failure to transcend vote-bank politics.

Chugh highlighted the Congress regime's inadequate responses to terrorist attacks between 2004 and 2014, citing inaction following high-profile incidents like the 26/11 attacks. He accused Congress of choosing 'silence and appeasement over action.' Chugh further expressed support for an all-party effort to highlight Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism, stressing the need for unity on national security issues.

Addressing internal Congress conflicts, Chugh pointed to criticisms faced by Shashi Tharoor from his colleagues for speaking against Pakistan. Chugh asserted that Congress has lost its national party status, describing it as a 'confused, compromised cartel.' Tharoor, meanwhile, defended himself, clarifying his comments on terrorism reprisals and urging focus on current issues rather than past events.

(With inputs from agencies.)