Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Congress Over Controversial Terrorism Comments

BJP's Tarun Chugh chastises Congress's Bhupesh Baghel for remarks suggesting terrorism benefits BJP, describing it as a reflection of Congress's "distorted mindset." Chugh condemns Congress's historical handling of terror issues and defends efforts to expose Pakistan's terror links, while Tharoor faces backlash from Congress over comments on BJP-led initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:45 IST
BJP Criticizes Congress Over Controversial Terrorism Comments
BJP leader Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has vehemently criticized Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel for comments suggesting that terrorism benefits BJP. Chugh emphasized that such statements are not mere slips of the tongue but indicate Congress's "distorted, dangerous, and defeatist mindset." He questioned if Congress evaluates terrorism through political gains, criticizing the party's alleged failure to transcend vote-bank politics.

Chugh highlighted the Congress regime's inadequate responses to terrorist attacks between 2004 and 2014, citing inaction following high-profile incidents like the 26/11 attacks. He accused Congress of choosing 'silence and appeasement over action.' Chugh further expressed support for an all-party effort to highlight Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism, stressing the need for unity on national security issues.

Addressing internal Congress conflicts, Chugh pointed to criticisms faced by Shashi Tharoor from his colleagues for speaking against Pakistan. Chugh asserted that Congress has lost its national party status, describing it as a 'confused, compromised cartel.' Tharoor, meanwhile, defended himself, clarifying his comments on terrorism reprisals and urging focus on current issues rather than past events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025