Nsungusi Jr's Double Seals Victory for Punjab FC Over Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League

In the Indian Super League, Punjab FC clinched their first victory of the season with a dominant 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC, thanks to a striking performance by Nsungusi Jr. Effiong. The forward's first-half brace was pivotal in their rise to seventh place in the league standings.

The match commenced with both teams seeking control. However, a precise 20th-minute cross from Manglenthang Kipgen met Nsungusi Jr., whose bullet header found the top right corner, outsmarting Bengaluru's defense. The Shers capitalized further shortly after, with Nsungusi Jr. netting again, this time placing the ball neatly into the bottom left.

Despite Bengaluru's persistent attempts to respond, including opportunities from Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams, their efforts fell short. Punjab's defense remained unyielding, culminating in a well-earned victory as they skillfully subdued Bengaluru's best attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)