Left Menu

Nsungusi Jr's Double Seals Victory for Punjab FC Over Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League

Nsungusi Jr. Effiong scored two first-half goals to lead Punjab FC to their first win of the season, defeating Bengaluru FC 2-0 in the Indian Super League. Despite Bengaluru's efforts to score, Punjab's robust defense held firm, securing the victory and advancing them to seventh in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:49 IST
Nsungusi Jr's Double Seals Victory for Punjab FC Over Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Indian Super League, Punjab FC clinched their first victory of the season with a dominant 2-0 win over Bengaluru FC, thanks to a striking performance by Nsungusi Jr. Effiong. The forward's first-half brace was pivotal in their rise to seventh place in the league standings.

The match commenced with both teams seeking control. However, a precise 20th-minute cross from Manglenthang Kipgen met Nsungusi Jr., whose bullet header found the top right corner, outsmarting Bengaluru's defense. The Shers capitalized further shortly after, with Nsungusi Jr. netting again, this time placing the ball neatly into the bottom left.

Despite Bengaluru's persistent attempts to respond, including opportunities from Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams, their efforts fell short. Punjab's defense remained unyielding, culminating in a well-earned victory as they skillfully subdued Bengaluru's best attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Expresses Discontent Over Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Jammu Division: ACB's Bold Move

 India
3
NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

NASA Ramps Up Artemis Program Amid Lunar Race with China

 Global
4
Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

Belarusian Journalists Convicted Amid Crackdown on Dissent

 Estonia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026