Naidu's Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh through TDP's Legacy

TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the Mahanadu, promising to transform Andhra Pradesh with zero poverty by 2029. He emphasized the importance of Rayalaseema, vowed job creation, completion of development projects, and credited the youth as the state's strength. His speech reflected on TDP's legacy and future goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kadapa | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:47 IST
TDP
  • Country:
  • India

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed his party's dedication to transforming lives at the TDP Mahanadu, concluding a major annual event with significant audiences.

During the conclave, Naidu highlighted the Rayalaseema region's political support, criticisms of the previous YSRCP's governance, and presented ambitious projects for Andhra Pradesh, including economic reforms and public welfare.

Marking one year of the TDP's regional leadership, he emphasised the party's historical resolutions, aimed at fostering youth participation, developing tourism, and commemorating June 21 with expansive yoga initiatives, concluding with a commitment to building a vibrant Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

