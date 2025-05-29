Naidu's Vision: Transforming Andhra Pradesh through TDP's Legacy

TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proclaimed his party's dedication to transforming lives at the TDP Mahanadu, concluding a major annual event with significant audiences.

During the conclave, Naidu highlighted the Rayalaseema region's political support, criticisms of the previous YSRCP's governance, and presented ambitious projects for Andhra Pradesh, including economic reforms and public welfare.

Marking one year of the TDP's regional leadership, he emphasised the party's historical resolutions, aimed at fostering youth participation, developing tourism, and commemorating June 21 with expansive yoga initiatives, concluding with a commitment to building a vibrant Andhra Pradesh.

