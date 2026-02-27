Left Menu

Data Breach Allegations Spark Political Controversy in Kerala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office of leaking personal data of over one crore people to a private agency for election purposes. Among the affected are women under the Stree Suraksha scheme, government employees, and pensioners, raising significant privacy and security concerns.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has propelled a major political controversy by accusing the Kerala Chief Minister's Office of unauthorizedly leaking personal data to a private agency.

The information reportedly involves over one crore people, including women registered under the Stree Suraksha scheme, as well as government employees and pensioners, allegedly for election purposes.

Accusing officials of breaching data protection regulations, Chennithala claims negligence could lead to cybercriminal activities, demanding a comprehensive investigation into these allegations.

