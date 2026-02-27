Data Breach Allegations Spark Political Controversy in Kerala
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office of leaking personal data of over one crore people to a private agency for election purposes. Among the affected are women under the Stree Suraksha scheme, government employees, and pensioners, raising significant privacy and security concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has propelled a major political controversy by accusing the Kerala Chief Minister's Office of unauthorizedly leaking personal data to a private agency.
The information reportedly involves over one crore people, including women registered under the Stree Suraksha scheme, as well as government employees and pensioners, allegedly for election purposes.
Accusing officials of breaching data protection regulations, Chennithala claims negligence could lead to cybercriminal activities, demanding a comprehensive investigation into these allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- data breach
- Kerala
- Chennithala
- privacy
- leak
- election
- Stree Suraksha
- cybercrime
- Congress
- CMO
ALSO READ
SIR in West Bengal: Neither Election Commission nor state government will go beyond our orders, says SC.
Britain's Green Party wins a special election for a seat in Parliament in a blow to Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer, reports AP.
Green Party Triumphs in Historic Special Election
Mysterious Gas Leak Hospitalizes Five in Indore
Democracy in Action: Jharkhand Awaits Results of Urban Local Body Elections