Data Breach Allegations Spark Political Controversy in Kerala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has propelled a major political controversy by accusing the Kerala Chief Minister's Office of unauthorizedly leaking personal data to a private agency.

The information reportedly involves over one crore people, including women registered under the Stree Suraksha scheme, as well as government employees and pensioners, allegedly for election purposes.

Accusing officials of breaching data protection regulations, Chennithala claims negligence could lead to cybercriminal activities, demanding a comprehensive investigation into these allegations.

