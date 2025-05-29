War of Words: Majumdar Counters Mamata's Jabs at Modi

The political rhetoric has intensified as Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar countered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's critical remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Majumdar questioned Banerjee's statements, asserting she needs to learn diplomacy, especially when addressing a figure of the Prime Minister's stature.

Responding to Banerjee's refusal to display Modi's image on posters for the Ayushman Bharat scheme in West Bengal, Majumdar provocatively questioned if Banerjee preferred an image of Pakistan's Prime Minister. He urged the Bengal Chief to focus on celebrating national achievements like Operation Sindoor by organizing events such as the Tiranga Yatra.

The BJP leader's response follows Banerjee's sharp critique of Modi's address in Alipurduar district, where she challenged the BJP to conduct elections immediately. Banerjee accused the BJP of politicizing national security issues and firing baseless accusations against her government, calling it a 'garbage of lies'.

(With inputs from agencies.)