Mukul Roy: The Paradoxical Politician Behind West Bengal's Political Shifts

Renowned strategist Mukul Roy, once dubbed the 'Chanakya of West Bengal politics', has passed away after a prolonged illness, closing a chapter of significant political maneuvering. Roy, instrumental in engineering numerous defections, began his career with the Youth Congress but became a key figure in the Trinamool Congress.

A master of backroom strategies, Roy avoided the limelight, focusing instead on calculations, alliances, and booth management. His expertise in political crossovers reshaped West Bengal's political map, bringing him accolades but also controversies, including mentions in the Saradha and Narada cases, though he denied any wrongdoing.

Roy's departure to BJP added a twist to his career, further emphasizing his role in the fluctuating allegiances that marked West Bengal's political scene. Despite returning to TMC before his death, the once-powerful architect of defections had largely receded from the political forefront, leaving a legacy of strategic shifts and ideological fluidity.

(With inputs from agencies.)