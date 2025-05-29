Tributes Pour in for Akali Stalwart Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Political leaders from various parties paid tribute to the late Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a veteran Akali leader and former Union minister, who died at 89 in Mohali due to age-related health issues.

Dhindsa's legacy is marked by his tenure as a Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, his significant roles in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and his receipt of the Padma Bhushan in 2019, which he returned in protest over farm laws.

The political landscape of Punjab mourns his passing, reflecting on his influence as leaders such as Barinder Goyal, Manpreet Singh Ayali, and others express their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)