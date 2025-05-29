Left Menu

Tributes Pour in for Akali Stalwart Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away at 89 due to age-related health issues. Political figures across parties paid tribute, highlighting his significant impact on Punjab's politics. Dhindsa, renowned for his roles as a Union minister and a respected parliamentarian, was celebrated for his contributions to Indian politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:19 IST
Political leaders from various parties paid tribute to the late Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a veteran Akali leader and former Union minister, who died at 89 in Mohali due to age-related health issues.

Dhindsa's legacy is marked by his tenure as a Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur, his significant roles in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, and his receipt of the Padma Bhushan in 2019, which he returned in protest over farm laws.

The political landscape of Punjab mourns his passing, reflecting on his influence as leaders such as Barinder Goyal, Manpreet Singh Ayali, and others express their condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

