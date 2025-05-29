Left Menu

Luis Montenegro: Leading a New Era in Portugal

Portugal's president appoints Luis Montenegro from the Democratic Alliance as prime minister after a snap election. The AD wins 91 seats, marking a gain but short of a majority. Montenegro continues to distance his government from far-right Chega, which emerged as the main opposition.

Lisbon | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:06 IST
Luis Montenegro: Leading a New Era in Portugal
  • Portugal

In a significant political shift, Portugal's president has appointed Luis Montenegro, leader of the centre-right Democratic Alliance (AD), as the country's prime minister. This decision follows the AD's victory in a snap national election held on May 18.

The election results have reorganized the Portuguese parliamentary landscape, with the AD securing 91 seats out of the 230 available, an increase from the previous term but still short of a majority. This development comes as the far-right Chega party surpasses the Socialist Party (PS), becoming the main opposition force.

Montenegro, who first assumed office in March 2024, has firmly rejected any alliances with Chega, known for its anti-establishment and anti-immigration stance. Chega has gained 60 seats, which is two more than the PS, marking the latter's most challenging election performance in four decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

