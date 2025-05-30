Army Chief Assesses Troops' Readiness Amid Evolving Border Challenges
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the White Knight Corps to assess troops' operational readiness along the border. He praised their performance during Operation Sindoor and highlighted the need for adaptability to evolving security challenges, stressing continuous vigilance and preparedness as key priorities.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conducted an inspection of the White Knight Corps to evaluate the operational readiness of troops stationed along the border.
Praising the troops for their exemplary performance during Operation Sindoor, Gen Dwivedi highlighted the vital need for adaptability in response to evolving security challenges.
The Chief was briefed by the GOC on the prevailing security situation, reinforcing the army's commitment to continuous vigilance and strategic preparedness in the face of dynamic border dynamics.
