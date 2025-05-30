Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hails Modi's Nod for Caste Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consenting to a caste census, which Kumar has fervently promoted. The two leaders appeared together at an event in Karakat, marking the launch of development projects valued over Rs 48,000 crore.

Drawing comparisons with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kumar lauded Modi's contributions to Bihar, emphasizing the consistent support from the BJP over the years. Kumar has been a BJP ally, returning to NDA after brief separations, signifying his commitment to continued partnership.

Kumar commended the Union budget's focus on Bihar, including provisions for a 'makhana board' and airport development. He criticized opposition parties for their missed opportunities regarding the caste census while he contrasted his administration's achievements in education, infrastructure, and women's empowerment against previous regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)