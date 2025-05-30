Left Menu

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hails Modi's Nod for Caste Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for agreeing to a caste census, a demand he had long advocated. Kumar praised Modi's support for Bihar and criticized opposition parties for neglecting such initiatives. He highlighted developments under his governance compared to past administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 12:03 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Hails Modi's Nod for Caste Census
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consenting to a caste census, which Kumar has fervently promoted. The two leaders appeared together at an event in Karakat, marking the launch of development projects valued over Rs 48,000 crore.

Drawing comparisons with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kumar lauded Modi's contributions to Bihar, emphasizing the consistent support from the BJP over the years. Kumar has been a BJP ally, returning to NDA after brief separations, signifying his commitment to continued partnership.

Kumar commended the Union budget's focus on Bihar, including provisions for a 'makhana board' and airport development. He criticized opposition parties for their missed opportunities regarding the caste census while he contrasted his administration's achievements in education, infrastructure, and women's empowerment against previous regimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025