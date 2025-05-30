Left Menu

Assam Congress Strategy Huddle: A Political Transformation

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi convened with Assam party officials to strategize for the upcoming state assembly elections. The meeting marked the first significant engagement since Gaurav Gogoi took leadership. Key figures like K C Venugopal and Jitendra Singh were also present at the newly established Indira Bhawan headquarters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:02 IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a crucial meeting with party leaders from Assam to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. This marks the first high-level interaction since Gaurav Gogoi's appointment as the new state unit chief.

The meeting took place at the newly established Indira Bhawan headquarters, attended by prominent figures such as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Jitendra Singh, the party's general secretary in-charge for Assam.

Gandhi shared photos from the session on Facebook, highlighting the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge in uniting the newly formed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members to set the stage for the upcoming elections.

