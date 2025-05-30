Assam Congress Strategy Huddle: A Political Transformation
Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi convened with Assam party officials to strategize for the upcoming state assembly elections. The meeting marked the first significant engagement since Gaurav Gogoi took leadership. Key figures like K C Venugopal and Jitendra Singh were also present at the newly established Indira Bhawan headquarters.
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a crucial meeting with party leaders from Assam to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. This marks the first high-level interaction since Gaurav Gogoi's appointment as the new state unit chief.
The meeting took place at the newly established Indira Bhawan headquarters, attended by prominent figures such as AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Jitendra Singh, the party's general secretary in-charge for Assam.
Gandhi shared photos from the session on Facebook, highlighting the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge in uniting the newly formed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee members to set the stage for the upcoming elections.
ALSO READ
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi visited Pakistan on ISI's invitation, we have documentary evidence to support claim: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi worked closely with Pakistani establishment; we will present every proof by Sep 10: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
AICC Rejuvenates Odisha Unit with New Appointments
Assam CM Urges Rahul Gandhi to Exclude Gaurav Gogoi from Key Delegations
Gaurav Gogoi's Rebuttal: Defends Against Allegations and Criticizes Assam's Chief Minister