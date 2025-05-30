Islamic State Resurgence: First Attack Since Assad's Fall

The Islamic State group declared responsibility for two attacks in southern Syria, with the first targeting government forces, marking the first IS claim against the Syrian army since Bashar Assad's fall.

According to IS statements released on Thursday, a bomb was deployed against a government vehicle in the al-Safa area of Sweida province, reportedly injuring or killing seven soldiers. The second attack targeted the US-backed Free Syrian Army, resulting in casualties.

Amidst the attacks, which reiterate persistent regional instability, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa recently engaged in diplomatic talks with US President Trump, with discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the threat posed by IS's resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)