Left Menu

Islamic State Resurgence: First Attack Since Assad's Fall

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for two attacks in southern Syria targeting government forces and a US-backed militia, marking the first such claimed attack against Syrian forces since Bashar Assad's fall. The incidents highlight ongoing regional instability amidst diplomatic developments involving Syria's new government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:40 IST
Islamic State Resurgence: First Attack Since Assad's Fall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Islamic State group declared responsibility for two attacks in southern Syria, with the first targeting government forces, marking the first IS claim against the Syrian army since Bashar Assad's fall.

According to IS statements released on Thursday, a bomb was deployed against a government vehicle in the al-Safa area of Sweida province, reportedly injuring or killing seven soldiers. The second attack targeted the US-backed Free Syrian Army, resulting in casualties.

Amidst the attacks, which reiterate persistent regional instability, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa recently engaged in diplomatic talks with US President Trump, with discussions focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the threat posed by IS's resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025