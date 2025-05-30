Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes PM Modi Over Bihar Silence

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Prime Minister Modi for his silence on important issues affecting Bihar during his recent visit. Yadav, currently in Kolkata, questioned Modi's lack of attention to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health and other concerns like unemployment and healthcare.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has voiced strong criticism toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his perceived silence during a recent visit to Bihar. Yadav claims that Modi failed to address critical concerns such as the health of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Currently in Kolkata following the birth of his second child, Yadav used a social media post to express his dissatisfaction, sharing an image of the Prime Minister with a caption highlighting Modi's lack of public commentary on Bihar's issues.

Yadav specifically pointed to matters like employment, healthcare, and alleged unfulfilled promises by Modi's administration as areas of concern, arguing that the region has suffered under two decades of NDA governance.

