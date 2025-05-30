Kharge Criticizes Modi Over Escalating Bank Frauds and Demonetisation Debacle

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the burgeoning issue of bank fraud cases under the government's watch, with a 416% rise totaling Rs 6,36,992 crore over 11 years.

Kharge criticized the Narendra Modi-led regime for rampant 'fraud and fakery,' drawing attention to the massive spike in fake Rs 500 notes by 291% even after the controversial demonetisation exercise.

Congress's general secretary Jairam Ramesh also lambasted the government's economic policies, calling the abrupt demonetisation of Rs 2,000 notes a 'wasteful exercise' that profoundly shocked the country's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)