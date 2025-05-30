Left Menu

TMC Leader Anubrata Mondal in Hot Water Over Abusive Call

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal apologized after a viral audio clip allegedly featured him using derogatory language towards a police officer. The Trinamool Congress demanded an apology within four hours to avoid disciplinary action. Mondal's remarks have ignited political tension in West Bengal, drawing criticism from BJP leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:34 IST
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) took a firm stance on Friday against senior party leader Anubrata Mondal following a derogatory phone conversation allegedly involving him and a police officer. The party quickly demanded Mondal issue an unconditional public apology within four hours, warning of disciplinary repercussions.

In the meantime, Mondal submitted a written apology, expressing regret and claiming no intent to offend any police personnel. The controversy erupted after an audio clip purportedly depicting Mondal threatening an Inspector-in-Charge in Birbhum went viral.

BJP leaders have capitalized on the incident, criticizing the TMC for an alleged pattern of misconduct. The Superintendent of Police of Birbhum confirmed an FIR against Mondal has been lodged, heralding potential legal consequences.

