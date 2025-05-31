Left Menu

Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration After Transformative Tenure

Elon Musk departs the Trump administration after leading the Department of Government Efficiency. Despite falling short of the savings targets, Musk was praised by Trump for his efforts. Although leaving his formal role, Musk will continue advising Trump while shifting focus back to his business ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:17 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump lauded Elon Musk's contribution to reducing federal expenditure during a recent press conference, as Musk exits his administration role. As Tesla's CEO, Musk spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency, promising significant budgetary renovations.

However, Musk failed to deliver on his initial $2 trillion savings goal, with only $175 billion claimed. Tensions rose as Musk criticized Trump's financial policies, yet Trump reaffirmed Musk's ongoing advisory role despite his official exit.

Musk's tenure stimulated widespread agency disruption, but results fell short of projections. His focus now shifts back to Tesla and SpaceX amid shareholder concerns over his political involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

