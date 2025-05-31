Elon Musk Exits Trump Administration After Transformative Tenure

U.S. President Donald Trump lauded Elon Musk's contribution to reducing federal expenditure during a recent press conference, as Musk exits his administration role. As Tesla's CEO, Musk spearheaded the Department of Government Efficiency, promising significant budgetary renovations.

However, Musk failed to deliver on his initial $2 trillion savings goal, with only $175 billion claimed. Tensions rose as Musk criticized Trump's financial policies, yet Trump reaffirmed Musk's ongoing advisory role despite his official exit.

Musk's tenure stimulated widespread agency disruption, but results fell short of projections. His focus now shifts back to Tesla and SpaceX amid shareholder concerns over his political involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)