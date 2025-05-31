Left Menu

Elon Musk's Oval Office Farewell with a Twist

Elon Musk appeared at the Oval Office with a bruised right eye, which he attributed to his playful 5-year-old son, X. Musk joked about challenging his son to punch him, leading to the injury. This marked the end of Musk's formal role in President Trump's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:17 IST
Billionaire Elon Musk made an eventful appearance at the Oval Office on Friday, concluding his formal association with President Donald Trump's administration.

Sporting a bruised right eye, Musk humorously attributed the injury to his 5-year-old son, X, explaining they were 'horsing around.'

In a lighthearted exchange, Musk recounted telling X to 'go ahead, punch me in the face,' which resulted in the unexpected facial bruising. The moment added a personal twist to Musk's political farewell.

(With inputs from agencies.)

