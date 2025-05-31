Elon Musk's Oval Office Farewell with a Twist

Billionaire Elon Musk made an eventful appearance at the Oval Office on Friday, concluding his formal association with President Donald Trump's administration.

Sporting a bruised right eye, Musk humorously attributed the injury to his 5-year-old son, X, explaining they were 'horsing around.'

In a lighthearted exchange, Musk recounted telling X to 'go ahead, punch me in the face,' which resulted in the unexpected facial bruising. The moment added a personal twist to Musk's political farewell.

