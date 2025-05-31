Left Menu

Paramount's Legal Scrutiny: State Senate's Inquiry

The California State Senate is investigating Paramount for potential violations of bribery and unfair competition laws. This follows a report that the network offered Trump's 2024 campaign $15 million to settle a lawsuit over an edited interview. Senate committees have invited former CBS News officials to testify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-05-2025 00:21 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 00:21 IST
In a significant legal development, the California State Senate has launched an inquiry into Paramount over allegations of violating state laws concerning bribery and unfair competition. The investigation stems from reports that Paramount proposed a $15 million settlement deal with President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, linked to a lawsuit involving an edited interview with Kamala Harris.

This high-profile case has drawn the attention of both the Senate's communications committee and judiciary committee, indicating the gravity of the situation. These committees have extended invitations to two former CBS News officials, requesting their testimonies to shed light on the matter.

The unfolding inquiry reflects the state's commitment to upholding fair practices in media and competition, as stakeholders keenly await further developments and potential implications for the network and political landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

