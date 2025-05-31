Elon Musk's Black Eye Explained: The Tale of a Playful Punch
Elon Musk, sporting a black eye at a White House event, explained that his 5-year-old son accidentally punched him while playing. The incident caught media attention during Musk's appearance with Donald Trump, marking his departure from a cost-cutting role in the Trump administration.
Elon Musk appeared at a White House event with a conspicuous black eye, a result, he explained, of a playful punch from his 5-year-old son, X. The incident occurred during an Oval Office event with former President Donald Trump, where Musk's departure from his cost-cutting role in the administration was marked.
Musk's injury drew questions from reporters, to which he responded with humor and nonchalance, mentioning he was 'horsing around' with his son. Trump humorously commented on the incident, affirming the playful nature of the bruise.
Despite the lighthearted explanation, the event also underscored Musk's departure from a contentious cost-saving mission within several federal agencies, a goal that ultimately fell short of the sweeping economic impacts initially envisioned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
