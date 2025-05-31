Trump's Rally Sparks Optimism for U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel Partnership

President Donald Trump is set to headline a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, signaling a potential green light for the much-anticipated partnership between Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel. The excitement surrounding his visit has bolstered investor confidence, sending U.S. Steel's share prices soaring more than 20%.

Despite the optimism, the deal is not yet fully secured. Last Friday, Trump expressed his support via social media, raising expectations of approval. However, his recent statements suggested that the arrangement might only involve partial ownership by Nippon Steel, with control retained in the U.S., casting doubts about comprehensive acquisition.

As Trump prepares to address the crowd at a U.S. Steel plant, questions linger regarding the merger's status due to the absence of official statements from the White House. The intricate negotiations, hampered by previous national security concerns and political pressures, continue to unfold without a clear resolution yet in sight.