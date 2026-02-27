Powering AI: Amazon and OpenAI Forge a Monumental Partnership

Amazon and OpenAI have announced a strategic collaboration, marking a significant milestone in the tech industry. The partnership includes a staggering $50 billion investment from Amazon into OpenAI.

The deal expands their existing agreement by an additional $100 billion over the next eight years, reflecting the growing synergy between the leading companies.

AWS is set to become the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI's Frontier, utilizing 2 gigawatts of Trainium capacity, underlining the commitment to advance artificial intelligence capabilities.