Powering AI: Amazon and OpenAI Forge a Monumental Partnership
Amazon and OpenAI have announced a strategic partnership, with Amazon investing $50 billion in OpenAI. The groundbreaking agreement expands their existing deal by $100 billion over eight years. AWS will become the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI, supporting its Frontier initiative with AWS infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:15 IST
Amazon and OpenAI have announced a strategic collaboration, marking a significant milestone in the tech industry. The partnership includes a staggering $50 billion investment from Amazon into OpenAI.
The deal expands their existing agreement by an additional $100 billion over the next eight years, reflecting the growing synergy between the leading companies.
AWS is set to become the exclusive third-party cloud distribution provider for OpenAI's Frontier, utilizing 2 gigawatts of Trainium capacity, underlining the commitment to advance artificial intelligence capabilities.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Britain Withdraws Staff from Iran
World Rugby Defends Against Concussion Lawsuits: Sports at Risk?
Resolution Reached: Dyson Factory Workers Settle Forced Labor Lawsuit
Honour Killing Shocks Dwarapudi: Newlywed Man Murdered by In-laws
Abdullah Ocalan Calls for Peace Laws in Turkey