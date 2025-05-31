Political Roadshow Rivalry: Nilambur's By-Election Clash

Tensions flared in Nilambur on Saturday as campaign roadshows for the upcoming bypoll witnessed a minor conflict between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF. The two roadshows encountered each other in the city, resulting in a brief clash that included pushing and slogan-shouting.

Police intervened swiftly to prevent further escalation. UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, along with several leaders, proceeded in an open-top vehicle to file his nominations, supported by a large contingent, including the Kerala Student Union (KSU) activists.

The LDF, meanwhile, organized its roadshow with supporters welcoming candidate M Swaraj, who arrived in Nilambur and continued through the city draped in party colors. The NDA has yet to decide on their candidate, with nominations closing on June 2.

