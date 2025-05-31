Left Menu

Political Roadshow Rivalry: Nilambur's By-Election Clash

The campaign roadshows for the upcoming Nilambur by-election culminated in a minor conflict between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF. The police intervened to prevent escalation. The UDF's candidate is Aryadan Shoukath, while the LDF is backing M Swaraj. The NDA is yet to announce their candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:32 IST
Tensions flared in Nilambur on Saturday as campaign roadshows for the upcoming bypoll witnessed a minor conflict between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF. The two roadshows encountered each other in the city, resulting in a brief clash that included pushing and slogan-shouting.

Police intervened swiftly to prevent further escalation. UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, along with several leaders, proceeded in an open-top vehicle to file his nominations, supported by a large contingent, including the Kerala Student Union (KSU) activists.

The LDF, meanwhile, organized its roadshow with supporters welcoming candidate M Swaraj, who arrived in Nilambur and continued through the city draped in party colors. The NDA has yet to decide on their candidate, with nominations closing on June 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)

