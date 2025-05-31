Political Roadshow Rivalry: Nilambur's By-Election Clash
The campaign roadshows for the upcoming Nilambur by-election culminated in a minor conflict between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF. The police intervened to prevent escalation. The UDF's candidate is Aryadan Shoukath, while the LDF is backing M Swaraj. The NDA is yet to announce their candidate.
- Country:
- India
Tensions flared in Nilambur on Saturday as campaign roadshows for the upcoming bypoll witnessed a minor conflict between the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF and the opposition Congress-headed UDF. The two roadshows encountered each other in the city, resulting in a brief clash that included pushing and slogan-shouting.
Police intervened swiftly to prevent further escalation. UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath, along with several leaders, proceeded in an open-top vehicle to file his nominations, supported by a large contingent, including the Kerala Student Union (KSU) activists.
The LDF, meanwhile, organized its roadshow with supporters welcoming candidate M Swaraj, who arrived in Nilambur and continued through the city draped in party colors. The NDA has yet to decide on their candidate, with nominations closing on June 2.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nilambur
- by-election
- roadshow
- CPI(M)
- UDF
- LDF
- Aryadan Shoukath
- M Swaraj
- politics
- NDA
ALSO READ
L&T-Cloudfiniti and QpiAI Join Forces to Transform Quantum Computing Landscape
L&T-Cloudfiniti and QpiAI Join Forces to Transform Quantum Computing
L&T-Cloudfiniti Joins Forces with QpiAI to Pioneer Quantum Computing
Trump's Wildfire Shakeup: The Controversial Plan to Centralize Firefighting Efforts
Kerala's Transformation Under LDF: Progress Amid Challenges