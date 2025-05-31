Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Calls for Direct Afghanistan Dialogue

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Cabinet has approved a resolution urging the federal government to allow the province direct negotiations with Afghanistan. The resolution seeks to revise Pakistan's Afghan policy to enhance regional peace and address the ongoing terrorism threat affecting the province and its people.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Cabinet has passed a resolution recommending a shift in Pakistan's approach to Afghanistan. The provincial government seeks permission to engage directly with Afghanistan, stressing the need for dialogue to ensure long-term peace in the region.

The resolution, approved during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, highlights the enduring impact of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It criticizes existing federal policies, which the resolution claims have exacerbated tensions and failed to curb terrorism effectively.

The resolution calls for urgent policy revision, emphasizing direct provincial involvement in diplomacy to restore trust and improve bilateral relations. The resolution highlights the strain on trade and societal ties, advocating for renewed efforts to establish stability between the two countries.

