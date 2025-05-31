Mau Court Sentences Abbas Ansari: Implications for Political Career

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (MP-MLA) court in Mau district delivered a verdict on Saturday, sentencing Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party MLA Abbas Ansari to two years' imprisonment in a 2022 hate speech case. This ruling also included a six-month sentence for Ansari's aide, Mansoor Ansari.

Abbas Ansari faced charges for making an incendiary speech against the Mau district administration during the enforcement of the model code of conduct. His attempts for anticipatory bail were previously denied by the Allahabad High Court, prompting an appeal to the Supreme Court after the High Court's decision in December 2023.

The case was based on an FIR filed in March 2022 at the Kotwali police station in Mau, naming Abbas, Umar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmad Ansari for inciting violence at a public meeting on March 3, 2022. Abbas Ansari, who won as an MLA under the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the Samajwadi Party in the 2022 state elections, faces potential disqualification from holding office due to the sentence.

