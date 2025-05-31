India's All-Party Delegation Engages Denmark in Anti-Terrorism Dialogue

An all-party delegation from India, headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, travelled to Copenhagen to convey the severity of cross-border terrorism challenges faced by India. They underscored Denmark's critical global role in addressing this issue.

The delegates included representatives from various Indian political parties and engaged with Danish officials including former ministers and diplomats, discussing the terror attack in Pahalgam and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor. The group's intent was to highlight India's firm stance against terrorism and call for a coordinated global response.

Denmark's significant position as a non-permanent UN Security Council member and forthcoming EU Presidency was acknowledged. The Indian officials also thanked Denmark for its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and expressed their appreciation for Danish solidarity following the Pahalgam attack.

