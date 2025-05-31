India's All-Party Delegation Engages Denmark in Anti-Terrorism Dialogue
An all-party delegation from India visited Copenhagen to discuss challenges of cross-border terrorism. Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the delegation emphasized Denmark's influential role in global affairs. They briefed Danish leaders on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, stressing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.
- Country:
- Denmark
An all-party delegation from India, headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, travelled to Copenhagen to convey the severity of cross-border terrorism challenges faced by India. They underscored Denmark's critical global role in addressing this issue.
The delegates included representatives from various Indian political parties and engaged with Danish officials including former ministers and diplomats, discussing the terror attack in Pahalgam and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor. The group's intent was to highlight India's firm stance against terrorism and call for a coordinated global response.
Denmark's significant position as a non-permanent UN Security Council member and forthcoming EU Presidency was acknowledged. The Indian officials also thanked Denmark for its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and expressed their appreciation for Danish solidarity following the Pahalgam attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
War or taking back Pak-occupied Kashmir should be a war of choice taken by a decision. That is not the aim of Operation Sindoor: Ex-DGMO Anil Bhatt.
Operation Sindoor: Drones and the Future of Warfare
Operation Sindoor: Drones Redefine Modern Warfare Paradigm
Tensions Thaw: Sharif Calls for Conditional Peace Talks with India After Operation Sindoor
Our air force spearheaded this campaign against terrorism effectively: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.