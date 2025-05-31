Left Menu

India's All-Party Delegation Engages Denmark in Anti-Terrorism Dialogue

An all-party delegation from India visited Copenhagen to discuss challenges of cross-border terrorism. Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the delegation emphasized Denmark's influential role in global affairs. They briefed Danish leaders on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, stressing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:06 IST
India's All-Party Delegation Engages Denmark in Anti-Terrorism Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Denmark

An all-party delegation from India, headed by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, travelled to Copenhagen to convey the severity of cross-border terrorism challenges faced by India. They underscored Denmark's critical global role in addressing this issue.

The delegates included representatives from various Indian political parties and engaged with Danish officials including former ministers and diplomats, discussing the terror attack in Pahalgam and India's retaliatory Operation Sindoor. The group's intent was to highlight India's firm stance against terrorism and call for a coordinated global response.

Denmark's significant position as a non-permanent UN Security Council member and forthcoming EU Presidency was acknowledged. The Indian officials also thanked Denmark for its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and expressed their appreciation for Danish solidarity following the Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025