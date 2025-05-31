Left Menu

Israel Blocks Palestinian Meeting Amid Rising Tensions

Israel has blocked a planned meeting in Ramallah, West Bank, involving Arab ministers, escalating tensions over Palestinian state recognition. The move follows Israel's settlement expansion announcements. The meeting was linked to an upcoming international conference in New York on Palestinian statehood, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

Updated: 31-05-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has prevented a scheduled meeting in Ramallah, the Palestinian administrative hub in the occupied West Bank, according to an Israeli official on Saturday. The blocked meeting was intended to include Arab ministers who were stopped from attending.

This development follows the Israeli government's recent announcement of a significant expansion in West Bank settlements, highlighting growing tensions over international recognition of a future Palestinian state. The interrupted meeting was planned ahead of an upcoming international conference in New York, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, focused on the contentious issue of Palestinian statehood, staunchly opposed by Israel.

The Arab ministerial delegation, which included foreign ministers from Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, postponed their visit due to what Jordan's foreign ministry called "Israel's obstruction". Such a block represented "a clear breach of Israel's obligations as an occupying force." An Israeli official criticized the intended meeting as "provocative" and a threat to Israeli security, emphasizing their refusal to cooperate with efforts perceived to undermine Israel.

