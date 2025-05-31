High Stakes in Kaliganj: A By-Election Showdown

The BJP has officially named Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for the forthcoming assembly by-election in Kaliganj, West Bengal's Nadia district. This election arises following the passing of Nasiruddin Ahmed, whose daughter, Alifa Ahmed, is representing the ruling TMC.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar praised Ghosh as a dedicated worker who prioritizes local needs, emphasizing his pivotal role in achieving organizational objectives. With a history as a local panchayat member and former mandal president, Ghosh's credentials are firmly established.

In a crowded field, Congress has put forward Kabil Uddin Shaikh, with the CPI(M)-led Left Front backing him. Votes will be cast on June 19, with results revealed by June 23. This election is seen as a precursor to state assembly elections slated within the next year.

