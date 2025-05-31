Left Menu

High Stakes in Kaliganj: A By-Election Showdown

Ashis Ghosh, a loyal BJP party worker, is named as the candidate for the assembly bypoll in West Bengal's Kaliganj. The election, necessitated by the death of Nasiruddin Ahmed, has candidates from major parties. The by-election holds great importance as state assembly polls are approaching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:14 IST
High Stakes in Kaliganj: A By-Election Showdown
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has officially named Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for the forthcoming assembly by-election in Kaliganj, West Bengal's Nadia district. This election arises following the passing of Nasiruddin Ahmed, whose daughter, Alifa Ahmed, is representing the ruling TMC.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar praised Ghosh as a dedicated worker who prioritizes local needs, emphasizing his pivotal role in achieving organizational objectives. With a history as a local panchayat member and former mandal president, Ghosh's credentials are firmly established.

In a crowded field, Congress has put forward Kabil Uddin Shaikh, with the CPI(M)-led Left Front backing him. Votes will be cast on June 19, with results revealed by June 23. This election is seen as a precursor to state assembly elections slated within the next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025