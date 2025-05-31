High Stakes in Kaliganj: A By-Election Showdown
Ashis Ghosh, a loyal BJP party worker, is named as the candidate for the assembly bypoll in West Bengal's Kaliganj. The election, necessitated by the death of Nasiruddin Ahmed, has candidates from major parties. The by-election holds great importance as state assembly polls are approaching.
The BJP has officially named Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for the forthcoming assembly by-election in Kaliganj, West Bengal's Nadia district. This election arises following the passing of Nasiruddin Ahmed, whose daughter, Alifa Ahmed, is representing the ruling TMC.
State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar praised Ghosh as a dedicated worker who prioritizes local needs, emphasizing his pivotal role in achieving organizational objectives. With a history as a local panchayat member and former mandal president, Ghosh's credentials are firmly established.
In a crowded field, Congress has put forward Kabil Uddin Shaikh, with the CPI(M)-led Left Front backing him. Votes will be cast on June 19, with results revealed by June 23. This election is seen as a precursor to state assembly elections slated within the next year.
