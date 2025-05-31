Congress Demands Clarity on India-Pakistan Conflict Losses

On Saturday, the Congress party challenged the Indian government to disclose truthful information regarding the country's military losses during the recent conflict with Pakistan. This call to action follows a statement by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan regarding rectified military tactics and deep strikes into enemy territory after an aircraft was lost.

Gen Chauhan dismissed Pakistan's claim of downing six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect." Following his remarks, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of misleading the public and demanded a special parliamentary session for further discussion. The Congress is also seeking a strategic defence review by an independent committee, similar to the Kargil Review Committee.

Kharge cited statements by former US President Donald Trump about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, questioning the conditions of such an agreement. Meanwhile, Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed concerns about aircraft losses during the conflict and urged for government transparency. The Congress continued to emphasize the importance of accountability in a democracy and raised questions about India's military preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)