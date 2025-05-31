Left Menu

Congress Demands Clarity on India-Pakistan Conflict Losses

The Congress party is demanding transparency from the Indian government following Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan's comments on India's military tactics during the conflict with Pakistan. Congress leaders are urging a special parliamentary session and a strategic review, referencing Donald Trump's 'ceasefire' claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 21:29 IST
Congress Demands Clarity on India-Pakistan Conflict Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, the Congress party challenged the Indian government to disclose truthful information regarding the country's military losses during the recent conflict with Pakistan. This call to action follows a statement by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan regarding rectified military tactics and deep strikes into enemy territory after an aircraft was lost.

Gen Chauhan dismissed Pakistan's claim of downing six Indian jets as "absolutely incorrect." Following his remarks, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of misleading the public and demanded a special parliamentary session for further discussion. The Congress is also seeking a strategic defence review by an independent committee, similar to the Kargil Review Committee.

Kharge cited statements by former US President Donald Trump about brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, questioning the conditions of such an agreement. Meanwhile, Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed concerns about aircraft losses during the conflict and urged for government transparency. The Congress continued to emphasize the importance of accountability in a democracy and raised questions about India's military preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025