DMK's Strategic Assembly Ahead of 2026 Elections

The DMK's general council is set to convene in Temple City on June 1, making it the first such gathering there in 48 years. This meeting comes as a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Sources suggest that party president M K Stalin will lay out crucial changes in the party's organization to better position the DMK for the upcoming poll. Key decisions and strategies that could significantly influence the party's future are anticipated during this assembly.

More than 7,000 members from across the state are expected to attend, highlighting the event's significance. A 100-foot flagpole has been erected at the venue, underscoring the party's grand vision. Stalin aims for a decisive victory, setting a goal to secure 200 of the 234 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)