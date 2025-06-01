Tensions Rise Over Gaza Deadlock
Hamas is blamed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar for prolonging the Gaza conflict due to its refusal to release hostages and disarm. The group's response to a U.S.-backed temporary ceasefire proposal has been contentious, with rejection by President Trump's envoy.
On Saturday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Hamas of perpetuating the conflict in Gaza, citing their refusal to release hostages and disarm as key obstacles.
His remarks, shared on platform X, coincide with Hamas seeking changes to a ceasefire proposal supported by the U.S. intended to halt hostilities in Gaza.
This proposal was strongly criticized by former President Donald Trump's envoy, who labeled it 'totally unacceptable.'
